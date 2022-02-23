JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of JAKK opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.63.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 160,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,886,592.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,201.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

