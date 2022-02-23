Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,797 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.54% of Marathon Petroleum worth $205,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

