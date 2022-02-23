Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $233.57 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,824 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 168,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of SEA worth $233,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.