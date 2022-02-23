Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,072,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 238,346 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $219,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $382,833,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 63,688 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,597,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $89,527,000 after buying an additional 92,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.