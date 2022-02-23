Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,390 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $275,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $161.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

