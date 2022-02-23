Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,475 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,407,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.10% of Vonage worth $248,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Vonage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vonage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 685,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $14,182,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300,587 shares of company stock valued at $47,631,651 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.53, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

