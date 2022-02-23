Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after buying an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

