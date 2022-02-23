Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:JIM opened at GBX 291 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jarvis Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 215 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.90 ($5.02).
Jarvis Securities Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.