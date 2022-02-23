Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonic Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SAH opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

