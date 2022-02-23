Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Carrefour SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrefour in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

