Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HORIBA, Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for HORIBA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $5.26 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRIBF opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. HORIBA has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

