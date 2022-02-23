JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading Down 6% on Disappointing Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) shares were down 6% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 1,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 522,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $20,209,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

