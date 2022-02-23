Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,054,412. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

