Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. 575,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,987,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.