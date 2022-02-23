Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.34. 19,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.