JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,393,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.