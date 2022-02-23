John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $107.20 and last traded at $107.29, with a volume of 2708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.72.

The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

About John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

