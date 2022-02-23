Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.