JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 242,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,446,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average of $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $444.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

