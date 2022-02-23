JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 6,100 ($82.96) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($76.30) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,662 ($77.00).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,146 ($69.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,846.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,796.93. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,376 ($73.11).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

