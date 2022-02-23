JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $694.33

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.33 ($9.44) and traded as low as GBX 564 ($7.67). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 594 ($8.08), with a volume of 356,622 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 694.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 760.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other news, insider Ashley Dunster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($42,159.66).

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

