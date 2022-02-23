Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.81) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.69) to GBX 290 ($3.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

JUP stock opened at GBX 208.60 ($2.84) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.60 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.21). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

