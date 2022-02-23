Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03. Kadant has a 52-week low of $161.77 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.