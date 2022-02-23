Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

KHOTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $3.10 on Monday. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.