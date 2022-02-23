Kaman (KAMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $58.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
