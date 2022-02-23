Kaman (KAMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $58.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

