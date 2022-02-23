Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Achieves $480.44 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $480.44 million and approximately $51.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00008072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 153,953,062 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

