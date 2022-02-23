Kellogg (NYSE:K) CFO Sells $735,422.62 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE K traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
