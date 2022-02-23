Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KELTF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of KELTF opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

