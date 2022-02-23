Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 15,375 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 930,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,406,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,247. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

