Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.01 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,817. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

