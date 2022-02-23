Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.21 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.11. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

