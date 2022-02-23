Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 88,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $100,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,197. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

