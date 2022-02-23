Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,453 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.80. 4,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,285. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.23, a P/E/G ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.09.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total value of $281,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,173. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

