Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.06. 20,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

