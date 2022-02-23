Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $120.02

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.02 and last traded at $120.26, with a volume of 11653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYAY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kerry Group from €138.00 ($156.82) to €125.00 ($142.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($153.41) to €136.00 ($154.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.95.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.