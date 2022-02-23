KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

