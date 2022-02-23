Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 5,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,746. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $24.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

