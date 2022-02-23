KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Matt Cohler Acquires 8,305 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

