Klaytn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93.93 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $93.93 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.42 or 0.06953074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,710.91 or 0.99796383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,128,518 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars.

