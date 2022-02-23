Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $35,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aravt Global LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

MTN opened at $263.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

