Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 67,041 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,300,000 after acquiring an additional 283,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.