Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,826,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

