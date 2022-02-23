KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.38. 5,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 15,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.15% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
