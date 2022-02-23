Kurt J. Hilzinger Purchases 95,597 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 95,597 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OTLK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 1,035,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,881. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.