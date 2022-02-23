Kurt J. Hilzinger Purchases 95,597 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 95,597 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OTLK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 1,035,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,881. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.27.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.
