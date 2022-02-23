Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 1,977 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

