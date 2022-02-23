Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.