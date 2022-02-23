Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases Shares of 1,876 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.