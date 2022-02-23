Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases Shares of 1,876 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
