Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

