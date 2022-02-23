Lake Street Capital Trims ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Target Price to $29.00

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,977. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $285.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in ShotSpotter by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 826,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in ShotSpotter by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ShotSpotter by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

