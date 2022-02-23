Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of LAKE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,344. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.